COLUMBIA − Members of Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday night and discussed a variety of topics including the department's chief search and policies.
Interim Police Chief Matt Stephens was appointed to the role after Geoff Jones retired July 31.
Just a few days after Stephens stepped into the role, a 22-year-old male was killed in Columbia police-involved shooting after officers responded to a suicidal subject call. Police said the man was armed and shot toward officers.
Stephens said that shots fired calls are becoming a lot more frequent than when he first started.
"When I started in 2005 we hardly ever got confirmed shots fired calls and now they happen quite frequently."
During public comment, one citizen brought up the incident on Friday and expressed concern about the way police handled that interaction, claiming that it shows why co-responders are needed.
Previously in the meeting Stephens mentioned that it had been tough working with co-responders as many aren't willing to work outside of regular hours.
The Chair of the Citizens Police Review Board, Reece Ellis, said mental health calls need to be prioritized.
"What did happen last week was a tragedy, could've gone differently if there had been a co-responder perhaps and there shouldn't be any loss of life when we have the tools to prevent that."
The board also discussed the hiring process for a new chief.
"Right now I'm just trying to be as stable as possible," Stephens said.
He said according to City Manager De'Carlon Seewood there would be a new police chief by November.
Stephens said the biggest issue is whether they hire externally or from within, citing that if the city hires externally then they would need to brief the new police chief on everything they need to know. This includes issues as simple as getting them moved into their office.
Police policies on use of force, handcuffing and restraints, and contacts, detentions, interviews and interrogations were also discussed Wednesday night.
The board is planning to hold a special meeting on Sept. 14 to discuss and review audits regarding CPD's policies on use of force and body-worn cameras.
Those two policies have been included on the board's agendas for several meetings after two former CPD officers were seen apparently using force on a male subject outside of a downtown Columbia bar on May 7. A grand jury has since declined to indict the former officers.