COLUMBIA - The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday night for the first time since the election of its chair and vice chair in June.
Reece Ellis was elected as Chair and Cheryl Miller as Vice Chair of the board on June 14.
During the meeting the board discussed the hiring process for the new Columbia Police Chief.
There have been several forums scheduled to gather public input on the new police chief.
Ellis said he wished that CPD had made the discussions regarding the public forums more accessible to the community.
"I think the city could have done a better job on public notice. We were notified about a week or so ago... [and] it started in the middle of the afternoon on a weekday," said Ellis. "Some people would argue, myself included, is not necessarily accessible to working people who live in this community."
Ellis said during the meeting he hoped for a "more inclusive and expansive way that brings more people into the process."
The board also addressed Senate Bill 189, which Governor Parson vetoed last week. Ellis said the bill had a section on review boards that might have impacted the way the Citizens Police Review Board operated.
Ellis said since the bill was vetoed the board will not be changing the way it operates. He said he will be watching the legislation if it comes back up, and the board will have conversations about the possible limitations then.
Also on the agenda was a vote to schedule a special session for a review of CPD Policy 300 and Policy 447. CPD Policy 300 addresses police use of force. Policy 447 addresses body worn cameras. The session was scheduled for Sept. 14.