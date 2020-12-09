COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) will meet Wednesday night following community response to a viral traffic stop video that occurred in September.
The board will discuss the Sept. 2 body camera footage released by the Columbia Police Department. The discussion will take place during the open session to the public with community leaders, followed by a period of public comment.
Columbia Police Department released the body cam footage and a "community debriefing" last Thursday. Two Columbia residents were detained during the stop by officers near Clark Lane and Towne Drive.
Officers originally stopped driver Kamal Annoor and passenger Tenacious Jones for three traffic violations. In the body cam footage, Annoor and Jones are detained after the officer said he could "see marijuana shake"- small pieces of marijuana flower- in the car.
KOMU 8 spoke exclusively with the couple, three months after the incident happened.
"They [the officers] started treating me like a criminal but they didn't give me no tickets, no warnings, no nothing," Annoor said. "I deal with being treated like a criminal too much being a Black man in a Black community and it's not right."
Also on the agenda for Wednesday's night's meeting is a "Meeting with Police Chief Jones." The Chief will attend Wednesday's meeting for a semi-annual report with the board.
Chairman of the CPRB Travis Pringle explained Wednesday's meeting is an opportunity to discuss unfinished items with the Chief.
"It's a loose and frank conversation about board concerns, observations and what we've heard from our neighbors," Pringle said. "This is one of the two times we're guaranteed to have the Chief before us so anything is on the table."
The video is on the CPRB's agenda for the open session of the meeting, while the meeting with the Chief is during the closed session. Pringle stated it is possible for the video to come up during the closed meeting with the Chief.
"We do hope that it [the video] does keep people involved in being aware of their community," Pringle said. "I think it's good when people speak up when they see things that are wrong and they want addressed."
Wednesday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Columbia City Hall.