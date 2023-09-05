COLUMBIA − The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board will host a work session on two police policies next week. The session will focus on the Columbia Police Department's use of force and body-worn camera policies.
The session will include a short presentation summarizing use of force (policy 300). A discussion by board members and citizens will be held following the presentation.
If time allows, the board will discuss the body-worn camera policy (policy 447), with a similar approach. If additional time is needed, the board said it plans to schedule a subsequent work session.
The session will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in Conference Rooms 1A and 1B of City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
Advanced registration for the work session is appreciated, but not required. Members of the public may register here. Public comments can also be submitted in advance of the meeting to that website.