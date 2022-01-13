COLUMBIA- The Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs is holding the 29th Annual Celebration of the Life and Teaching of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Thursday morning.
The event honoring Dr. King was part of the larger Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Event organizers expect about 800 people to attend.
The event was last held in person two years ago. For the city's Office of Cultural Affairs, the event represents a moment to pause.
"I know for the city itself, it is a real opportunity for us to reflect on the work that we've been doing and the work that we recognize and acknowledge will never and and always has to continue," program specialist for the Office of Cultural affairs Corey Dunne said.
She said this coming year, the city is creating a new role to foster diversity and inclusion.
"In this current fiscal year budget, we're going to add a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director for the city. And wrapped up into the brand new strategic that implemented this fall, is inclusive community," she said.
Thursday's event features the Missouri Symphony, spoken word from Pastor Clyde Ruffin, the Missouri Contemporary Ballet dancers and other cultural celebrations. It is sold out.