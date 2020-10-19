COLUMBIA - The use of chokeholds by the Columbia Police Department was at the forefront of discussion at the city's council meeting on Monday night.
The discussion was centered around the changing of police policy from preventing the use of a chokehold unless absolutely necessary to instead outright banning the action altogether.
Roy Lovelady, the president of local activist group People's Defense, expressed concern about the potential damage that chokeholds could cause when not used properly, citing the idea that an officer could use it in a situation that does not quantify as completely necessary.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones defended the current policy of allowing chokeholds in serious situations, said that outlawing an action of force could have ramifications on the way police deal with conflict in general.
"In reality, using force is not clean and not favorable" said Jones. "This is not mechanical, this is not surgical. This is people fighting for their lives."
Jones also said that taking an option away "could lead to an officer leaning towards a more lethal option of force."
Council voted to continue the discussion at another time so that the CPD can re-word their policy so that the definition of extreme situation could be clearer when it comes to whether or not a chokehold is acceptable.
"There needs to be a lot more opportunity for public input," said Councilman Ian Thomas.
The council was also presented with new COVID-19 statistics, with Columbia Health Director Stephanie Browning saying "it was wide to hold course for a couple more weeks" in regards to the recent health order extension.
Average daily cases in Boone County have been down overall since early September, however, the area has experienced a slight increase over the last week. In addition, the positivity rate among tests has also increased.
Browning also said she anticipates "an increase in cases over the next 6-12 weeks" as the weather begins to get colder.
The council also discussed the potential introduction of a roll cart system with trash and recycling collection. A petition for this idea has assembled over one thousand signatures since September, however with an insufficient amount of signatures, the system will not be introduced just yet.