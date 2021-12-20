COLUMBIA - Monday night at its regular meeting, the Columbia City Council discussed city solid waste utility and spending American Rescue Plan Act funds on workforce development programs.
A solid waste utility worker gave a public comment at the beginning of the meeting about his healthcare as a temporary worker. He said he makes $14 per hour and does not have full benefits.
"Only thing I'm asking for for everyone is the same thing as the city gets," Charles Holden said. He said he had a bad cut on his leg a few weeks ago and still went to work without telling his boss about his injury.
"They would have taken me off the clock and I couldn't afford to miss money," Holden said.
A representative from LiUNA Local 955 asked the council to give temporary workers an accessible option to become full time employees with benefits.
Andrew Hutchinson, a representative from a Missouri labor union, said "Right now there are members who have worked there as long as eight months, as long as three years, who have been throwing trash for the city of Columbia. They don't have vacation leave, they don't have sick leave, they have no access to retirement and they make a fraction of what permanent staff makes."
During council discussion at the end of the meeting, multiple council members said they agree with the public commenters.
"I was shocked to hear what I heard," Mayor Brian Treece said. "They deserve to be compensated they deserve to have healthcare they deserve to have union representation."
City Manager John Glascock said currently anyone who wants to be hired full time must get a CDL license before they are hired, which could be a barrier for some potential applicants. He said the solid waste department needs more drivers.
"We are cutting things we normally do because we don't have enough drivers," Glascock said.
One council member said the system is flawed.
"Somehow we need to fix this scheme that is hiring temps when we should be hiring full time staff," council member Karl Skala said.
Council members agreed they want more information on how the problems in solid waster can be fixed on Jan. 3, 2022, which is the next City Council meeting.
The council heard three different proposals for workforce initiative development under the American Rescue Plan Act Funding. Moberly Area Community College, CoMo Cooks and Job Point each requested money to help with existing and developing programs.
Moberly Area Community College requested about $1.3 million to expand its early college program with CPS and its Mechatronics program. Both program expansions focus on more seats for students to learn skills and training for technical programs.
CoMo Cooks, a shared kitchen space, requested $100,000 for renovations, appliances and support programs for its clients.
Job Point requested $200,000 for several improvement projects, including buying a house next door to the main building and a CDL training simulator.
Commenters and council members both said they do not agree with the process in place for distributing ARPA funds.
"We need to have applications that actually have evaluation metrics," Jeanne Mihail said. Each of the applications the council reviewed Monday night were two or three pages.
The city staff member who presented the proposals said the three proposals are "not exhaustive" of the applicant list. In addition, there has only been one public hearing specifically dedicated to ARPA funds, which was months ago.
Not all council members said they felt satisfied with that process.
"I guess I would have been little bit happier having a broader net," Skala said.
One council member said it's time for action with the funds.
"I feel like we need to start moving forward with some of this," council member Betsy Peters said.
The council also had the first reading of a proposal that would put an internet sales tax question on the April 2022 ballot.
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Jeanne Mihail's name.