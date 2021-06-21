City Council hears public comments on how to spend federal funds

COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council listened to 27 public commenters Monday night about their hopes for the $25 million in funds the city will distribute as a part of the American Rescue Plan.
The majority of commenters mentioned wanting to help those who are in vulnerable housing situations, including those who experience homelessness, are in transitional housing and are at risk of being homeless.
Members of multiple non-profits commented on the needs of those facing housing insecurities, including members of Voluntary Action Center, Salvation Army, Operation Safe Winter, Columbia Car Camp, United Way of mid-Mo and others.
The Voluntary Action Center's Executive Director, Ed Stansberry, asked the Council for consideration of funding toward a program called Opportunity Campus. VAC and it's main partners hope to open a site that will run 365 days a year.
Stansberry said this program's benefits will outweigh its costs.
"We are fully aware this project comes at a high price to the community," Stansberry said. "The situation before us is significant and growing each day."
Services in this program would include:
- Community Day Center for homeless people to collect mail, shower, complete laundry and more
- Meals provided by Loaves and Fishes and their network
- Emergency overnight shelter 365 days a year.
Commenters also expressed an interest in funding for climate change mitigation, mental health resources, public transportation, gun violence, education/childcare and public hygiene.
A presenter explained the requirements for funding through the American Rescue Plan. The four categories of eligibility are:
- Public Health Response or Negative Economic Impacts
- Premium Pay
- Investments in Water, Sewer, and Broadband Infrastructure
- Governmental Services (Revenue Loss).
The public health response includes paying for COVID-19 mitigation and prevention, medical expenses and general public health and safety measures including improvements in programs and addressing disparities.
Negative economic impacts includes assistance to unemployed workers, households, nonprofits, small businesses and impacted industries. It also covers educational needs, rehiring government workers and investments in housing and neighborhoods.
Premium pay includes essential workers, meaning people who are in-person at their job and has "regular in-person interactions or physical handling of items handled by others." The pay can be retroactive and telework from home is not included.
For water and sewer infrastructure, the term "wide latitude" is used to describe what could be considered eligible for water and sewer infrastructure. Broadband would need to include speeds of at least 100 Mbps.
The government services section includes revenue loss and would not include settlements, principal or interest.
In addition, the funds are only allowed to cover losses from before March 3, 2021, would not support general infrastructure unless it was connected to a specific eligible problem and recognizes many uses will require a process to justify the funds.
Public jobs programs are included, which can include subsidized employment, job trainings and on-the-job training with education.
A commenter identified only as Ms. Jefferson, who was the last public commenter, spoke about the need for more people to be heard regarding the money.
"First of all, I think it's bad for us to only have this one time for the public to come speak about this," Jefferson said. "I see you shaking your head no," Jefferson said to Mayor Treece.
"This is not the only meeting," Treece said.
Council members discussed ways to allow more people to give input, including surveys, more meetings and going out into the community. Members wanted input meeting at places where people who may be underserved have easier access and feel more comfortable speaking up.
At the regular council meeting, which directly followed the work session, the council passed the entirety of the consent agenda.
Notable pieces of the consent agenda included funding projects for Love Columbia, VAC, Job Point, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, and the Salvation Army. All the projects support job trainings or housing and food security.