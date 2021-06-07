COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council passed an ordinance to fund the Columbia Regional Airport with $10.7 million at its meeting Monday.
The ordinance amended the Fiscal Year 2021 budget to appropriate $10,763,287 to COU's Airport Terminal Project. The money needs to be spent by April 29, 2024.
The council also voted to amend the FY 2021 budget to appropriate funds to fix Hickman High School's swimming pool heater. The heater's problems began in late 2020, which has made the pool difficult to use for various groups.
The council voted to annex the land of the former Boone County Fairgrounds, which sits in northern Boone County. The plot of land covers 135 acres.
Council members approved Columbia's annual "Fire in the Sky" fireworks show, which is scheduled for July 4.
The council also discussed how to best proceed with ward distributions once census data becomes available. A proposed resolution would have established a ward reapportionment committee.
The resolution did not pass. Mayor Treece and councilman Karl Skala voted in favor of it, while all others voted against it.
During the discussion about the committee, residents and council members raised concerns about rushing the process and possible disenfranchisement if members are not concerned with equity.
The council did not delve into the full report about the possible renaming of Columbia Regional Airport.
Council members also heard from the Parks and Recreation Department about lifeguard shortages affecting swimming locations. The Parks and Recreation representative said the department is hosting classes to get more lifeguards.
The representative said Lake of the Woods and Twin Lakes pools would not open due to lifeguard shortages. He said Douglass pool would open July 1.