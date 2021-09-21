JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council has deemed it necessary to develop a ward redistricting plan.
The four proposed options for changes to ward boundaries have been developed using standard redistricting criteria.
Changes come after U.S. Census Bureau data showed a shift in the population of local municipalities.
The public is invited to attend two open house events to provide comment on the proposed options for ward redistricting.
Open house events will be held Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Both open house events will be held in the Council Chambers at the John G. Christy Municipal Building.