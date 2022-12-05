COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to meet Monday at 7 p.m., providing time for public input regarding the trash bag ordinance and other topics.
Depending on how the discussion goes, the council plans to then vote on the amendments to the trash ordinance.
Columbia Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen said she encourages citizens to take part in the conversation.
"The residents are the ones who are using the system day in and day out. And so hearing that feedback, hearing what's working, what's not, what they'd like to see done, is really important." Olsen said.
If passed, residents will no longer need to use the city-issued trash bags in order for their waste to be disposed.
Any other concerns about waste disposal, such as roller carts, will be discussed at a later date.
Other topics of discussion at Monday's meeting include but are not limited to:
- Revisions to the Sidewalk Master Plan
- Eliminating two positions from the Parking Advisory Commission
- Authorizing fingerprinting of applicants for the Citizens Police Review Board
If the 2022 Sidewalk Master Plan is approved, it will replace and update the April 2013, Sidewalk Master Plan.
The Sidewalk Master Plan helps City Council members determine and prioritize sidewalk projects where they do not exist.
The previous plan included 41 projects of which only ten projects have been completed, are funded and/or in the process.
The estimated total cost of implementation for the 2022 plan update is $24,670,080.
Olsen said it is important to continually update the Sidewalk Master Plan to accommodate the rapidly growing city.
"We've seen major growth in certain parts of town, Southwest, for example, and we want a city that's user friendly. And that means for individuals who like to bike and walk. We want it to be safe for pedestrians, just like we do for people driving vehicles," Olsen said.
In Monday's meeting, the council will do a first read of the revised ordinance and hold a public hearing. This is so that the city can hear from residents and so that residents can speak to the council directly.
No vote is taken on items that are first-read.
Another topic of discussion is the elimination of two positions from the Parking Advisory Commission. The commission studies and advises the council on parking resources.
The council is usually made up of nine members, six council-appointed members and three appointed by other entities (the University, the Downtown Community Improvement District and the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council). The ordinance calls for a reduction of council-appointed members from six to four.
This comes after two ongoing vacancies in the commission led to difficulties with holding meetings and quorum issues.
"It's in an effort to be able to hopefully have those meetings and not have as much trouble getting that group together to take votes and have those conversations," Olsen said.
Another item on the agenda is to approve fingerprinting of the Citizen's Police Review Board applicants through the Criminal Justice Information Services system. This code has already been in order to ensure that members have "no serious criminal record," but utilization of the system is prohibited for non-law enforcement use.
This ordinance will ensure that City Council can still use this system for CPRB applicants.
Criminal History information will only be available for City Council.
More information about what will be covered at Monday's meeting can be found in the Dec. 5 meeting agenda.