COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a request to create one plat of land out of two existing plats for the Columbia Independent School (CIS). This would remove an inner lot line and make the land to the northwest of the school part of its property.
The land has already been rezoned so the school will be able to use it as part of its expansion plan. In phase one of the plan, this land will be used for parking and extra play space.
In addition to adding this land, CIS has plans to build a new upper school building that would house grades 9 through 12. The upper school will be built on the south side of the building where the playground and basketball courts are right now.
“We really like that approach that it was looking at our campus as a whole and trying to decide what were the best uses for that rather than immediately making the decision to build on that new land," said Kari Stockwell, the director of admissions and marketing for CIS.
According to the CIS website, the new building will offer the school room to grow. It had record-high numbers of enrollment this year.
“At enrollment of 400 students, we are out of classroom, activity and administrative space in our current building,” CIS Head of School Bridgid Kinney said in a press release. “In order to continue offering the high level of individualized instruction for which we are known, we must add more physical space to our campus."
Stockwell attributes the enrollment increase to small class sizes and the individual attention students receive at CIS versus a traditional public school. She also said adding a performing arts center and a gym a couple years back helped in retaining students in the upper level school.
CIS started discussing the expansion in 2020 after it acquired 2.5 acres of land to the northwest of its current campus. The acquisition of the land was helped in part by a gift from a donor.
Stockwell said she is excited for the project to help maximize the space the school has and improve facilities for all ages.
"I was a parent at the school before I started working here," she said. "I love the school, and so it’s really exciting to share that experience with other families, so that they can have the same experience.”
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Council will also discuss a proposed trash bag ordinance and the city's Sidewalk Master Plan.