COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is reconsidering putting a question of removing the ban on roll carts on the Aug. 2 ballot.

New Fourth Ward Councilman Nick Foster said there are only two options for the reconsideration at this time.

“If the council can vote to just rescind the ban, we have the power to do that,” Foster said. “Failing that - the question would be whether to put it on the August ballot. “

Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer introduced the motion at Monday’s city council meeting. Council originally voted on April 4, the night before the municipal election, to put the question of removing the ban on roll carts on the August ballot. Pitzer said Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Councilman Foster should be included in the vote.

Both new members of council voted Monday in favor of reconsidering the ban proposal. However, while running for office, Councilman Foster said he was in favor of letting the voters decide whether or not to keep the ban on roll carts.

“As time goes by, you get new information,” Foster said. “I did tell Matt that my vote to reconsider was not an indication that I would or would not support that decision or the reconsideration.”

He said there's still a lot of confusion surrounding what the previous roll cart ordinance provides. Foster said he’s looking forward to learning more about what the previous ordinance requires and hearing from constituents about what they want to see happen.

“During the campaign, I talked to a lot of people,” Foster said. “The overwhelming sense is that people are dissatisfied with the current state of our waste collection and recycling collection.”

He said he also plans to talk with fellow council members to better understand their perspectives on the ordinance. However, Foster said he is not currently in support of the ban on roll carts.

“It doesn't seem to make much sense to me to have an outright ban on roll carts,” Foster said. “Which keeps us from even talking about it or certainly moving forward on the issue.”

The reconsideration will be introduced at the next city council meeting on May 2. It is scheduled to be discussed and voted on at the May 16 city council meeting.