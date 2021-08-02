COLUMBIA − Following the accusation of a First Amendment violation, Columbia City Manager John Glascock has released a statement regarding recent employment separations.
"The City of Columbia is aware of recent statements made by former employees. I want to reassure the citizens of Columbia that statements that have been made are not accurate and do not paint a full picture of recent events," Glascock said in part.
Four employees were placed on administrative leave on July 9 and have now been given an ultimatum by the city.
Previous KOMU 8 reporting says Colleen Spurlock and Kyle Rieman attended a Columbia City Council meeting on June 21 where city employee Ryan Jarrett gave a presentation during the public comment section regarding "staffing and morale within the City government," according to a letter from TGH Litigation.
Spurlock said Glascock told her she was "not supporting his decisions" following a meeting with Glascock and her supervisor. Following the meeting, she submitted her resignation letter.
In her resignation letter, Spurlock wrote, "I, unfortunately, do not feel myself or other City employees are safe or valued anymore due to the City Manager creating a hostile work environment."
She and Rieman also consulted the HR department about policies related to employees in a dating relationship after Rieman was told he could not attend the same conference as Spurlock, according to her resignation.
Rieman, who is the budget officer for the city, was told his leave was because of his support of Jarrett at the City Council meeting. Rieman then accused Glascock of violating his First Amendment.
TGH claims Rieman, as a private citizen, had the right to be there and to speak up if he so wished without fear of reprisal or retaliation.
TGH is demanding Rieman be reinstated and that no other retaliatory actions be taken against him or other city employees "for attending or speaking at a public forum or for reporting mismanagement, abuse of authority, or waste of government resources to you, to other City employees, or to state officials.
"We think it's violating the first amendment," Columbia attorney Andrew Hirth said. "We demand that you restore Kyle to his regular position as well as the others."