COLUMBIA- Columbia City Manager John Glascock responded to claims that the city's health order kept the Holiday Inn Executive Center from 'conducting business on a fair playing field' Wednesday afternoon.
The hotel announced Tuesday a change in management to Driftwood Hospitality Management, which manages over 70 hotels, including Margaritaville at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Glascock's statement comes after the former owners, Kathy and Ed Baker, posted on Facebook that the hotel could not create enough revenue to pay the bills.
Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry also took to Facebook and made a number of statements regarding the hotel.
Glascock took issue with their Facebook posts and responded Wednesday.
Glasock first thanked the Bakers for their contributions to the community and acknowledged the pandemic has been difficult for hotels and convention centers.
Kathy Baker said in her post that since the start of the pandemic, the couple had "lived at the hotel and fought to keep the business alive."
The Bakers also stated they were "unable to conduct business on a fair playing field because of the arbitrary restrictions placed on doing business in the city of Columbia.'
Parry called the transition of management the "biggest economic casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic in Boone County."
Parry's post said the Baker's made multiple attempts to meet with city and health department leaders and that they refused to meet with them.
Glascock said the Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services department conducted over 1,500 interactions, including phone calls, emails, meetings and site visits, with local businesses to provide guidance since the start of the pandemic.
11 of those interactions were directly to hotel management, according to Glascock.
Glascock also referenced to the Missouri Bar exam which took place in July at the hotel, which was one of the largest events held since the start of the pandemic.
"This event alone involved dozen of hours of interactions including site visits to the Executive Center by PHHS so the exam could be conducted safely," Glascock said in his statement.
Glascock stated that Scott Clardy, assistant director of Public Health and Human Services, reached out at the request of the Commissioner to Ed Baker to discuss his concerns with the local health ordinance.
Clardy said his call was not returned, and Ed Baker did not reach out personally to Glascock or Mayor Brian Treece with his concerns.
"Had he done so, we would have met with him to discuss his concerns," Glascock said.
Parry's Facebook post also claimed that Columbia Public Schools would lose almost $300,000 in property taxes remitted by the Executive Center.
Glascock claimed that statement as false; the facility remains open and even if it were closed, "the owner would be responsible for paying the property taxes, regardless of who they are."
Glascock's statement said that Parry's post "indicated that PHHS has overreacted with health orders."
According to Glascock, Perry has not voiced objections to each of the 13 health orders, although the County Commissioner does not take a formal vote like the Columbia City Council does.
Parry gave PHHS an 'A+' for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis during the Columbia Missourian's Candidate Q & A.
To see a copy of Glasock's full statement, click here.