ASHLAND — The City of Ashland has appointed Kyle Michel to serve as the city's new city administrator.
The city has offered Michel a conditional offer of employment, meaning it is contingent on the Ashland Board of Aldermen approving the appointment.
The aldermen will vote on whether or not to officially give Michel position at the regular Jan. 4 board meeting.
Michel currently serves as the city administrator for the city of Van Meter, Iowa, a position he has held since July 2018.
Through his position in Van Meter, Michel has conducted a complex policy and program analysis, according to a press release. He presented recommendations to the city council on topics like public safety, economic development and human resource initiatives.
“Mr. Michel brings a breadth of experience on similar issues and opportunities that confront the City of Ashland," mayor Richard Sullivan said. "His knowledge of small, growing communities is advantageous, he has a proven track record in local government and values active listening and respectful dialogue.”
Before that he served as the city clerk for the city of Elkhart, Iowa from December 2016 to June 2018.
He also was previously a management intern for the cities of Windsor Heights, Iowa and Van Meter, Iowa, according to a press release.
Michel holds a masters of public administration from Drake University.
"Much like my community in Iowa, Ashland is situated near larger metro areas and a highway which have assisted in the rapid residential growth currently being experienced," Michel said. "With this growth comes the challenge of maintaining a small-town personality and culture while attracting commercial and retail opportunities to support the growing populace and assist with general quality of life and living.”
The selection of Michel comes after a nationwide recruitment and selection process involving alderpersons Melissa Old and Stephanie Bell, mayor Sullivan, current city administrator Tony St Romaine, police chief Gabe Edwards and Joe Miller, First State Community Bank president.
If approved by the aldermen, Michel will be paid an annual salary of $90,000 and will begin his employment with the city on Feb. 21.