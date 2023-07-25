ASHLAND - The Board of Aldermen unanimously appointed Allen "Scott" Young as the new interim chief of police during a special meeting Tuesday night.
Young will begin duty on July 26 and serve as interim Chief until Chief Gabe Edwards returns to duty or a new chief of police is appointed, according to a press release.
Young previously served at the Columbia Police Department for 20 years before retiring as a Lieutenant.
With Young’s appointment, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office will cease command of the Ashland Police Department’s patrol operations.