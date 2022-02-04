BRUNSWICK — Before the Great Flood of 1993, some parts of present-day rural Missouri weren't so rural.
The communities were growing and building in economic activity.
But in places like Brunswick, the realization of the town's proximity to the floodplain contributed to a lag in growth.
"What we're experiencing is a lot of aging houses and a lot of aging properties, and therefore our tax base isn't growing," said Tim Rice, a member of the Brunswick City Council and Brunswick School District Board of Education. "It's probably more diminishing."
According to Rice, tax revenue is the driving force behind how things get accomplished in small towns. Less revenue means having a limited budget for winter weather preparation.
The city has two employees who drive 30-year-old trucks outfitted with modern plows and salt spreaders. Brunswick stockpiled two truckloads of salt before the season and so far has used about one of those loads.
"It's kind of a big workload with only two people," said John Ledbetter, one of the drivers. "But, between the two of us, it's a day and then spending the next day coming in to do some clean up. It's really not that bad, it just makes for a long day."
The changing population of the rural community reveals a rift in how town residents can support necessary public utilities, like winter storm preparation.
The 2020 census listed Brunswick's population as 801. The 2000 census listed the town's population as 925. It was 1,074 in 1990 before the Great Flood.
Rice said regardless of what the future holds, many people have planted deep roots in Brunswick and care for its future and the people who live there.
"We call each other and look in on each other and try to take care of people," he said.