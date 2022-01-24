COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Clerk's Office has asked community members to apply for vacant positions on local board and commissions.

"Boards and commissions are a way for residents to be involved in local government and to represent the voices of their fellow community members," according to a news release from the city.

There are openings on the following boards and commissions:

  • Citizens Police Review Board
  • Columbia Vision Commission
  • Commission on Human Rights
  • Downtown Columbia Leadership Council
  • Historic Preservation Commission
  • Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health
  • Parking Advisory Commission
  • Personnel Advisory Board
  • Public Transit Commission
  • Substance Abuse Advisory Commission.

Applications must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4. For more information, visit the City Council's website.

