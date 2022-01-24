COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Clerk's Office has asked community members to apply for vacant positions on local board and commissions.
"Boards and commissions are a way for residents to be involved in local government and to represent the voices of their fellow community members," according to a news release from the city.
There are openings on the following boards and commissions:
- Citizens Police Review Board
- Columbia Vision Commission
- Commission on Human Rights
- Downtown Columbia Leadership Council
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health
- Parking Advisory Commission
- Personnel Advisory Board
- Public Transit Commission
- Substance Abuse Advisory Commission.
Applications must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4. For more information, visit the City Council's website.