COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced applications are open for a number of vacant board and commission seats.
The Columbia City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for boards and commissions. Boards and commissions are a way for residents to be involved in local government and to represent the voices of their fellow community members.https://t.co/XScx0KXx2n— City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) April 20, 2023
A total of 17 seats on eight different boards and commissions are available, each with their own requirements.
- Name: Columbia Housing Authority Board
- Open Seats: One
- Term Expiry: May 31, 2027
- Name: Disabilities Commission
- Open Seats: One
- Term Expiry: June 15, 2024
- Name: Historic Preservation Commission
- Open Seats: One
- Term Expiry: Sept. 1, 2025
- Name: Housing and Community Development Commission
- Open Seats: Two
- Term Expiry: Nov. 1, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2025
- Name: Parks and Recreation Commission
- Open Seats: Two
- Term Expiry: May 31, 2026
- Name: Planning and Zoning Commission
- Open Seats: Three
- Term Expiry: May 31, 2027
- Name: Public Transit Advisory Commission
- Open Seats: One
- Term Expiry: March 1, 2025
- Name: Youth Advisory Council
- Open Seats: Six
- Term Expiry: June 1, 2024 and June 1, 2026
Potential applicants should be aware some seats have different requirements. Planning and Zoning only requires someone to be a voter and resident, but others like the Youth Advisory Council require applicants to be between 14 and 19 years old.
Information on the open seats, their terms, requirements and general information on the board or commission are all available on the city's website.
Applications for the open seats are also on the site, where both an online and printable application are available. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, May 5.