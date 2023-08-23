COLUMBIA - Applications for Columbia's boards and commissions are now being accepted, allowing residents the opportunity to get involved in local government.
Applications are available on the city's website and must be received by the office before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, according to a news release.
The following are current boards and commissions openings:
- Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission
- Board of Health
- Building Construction Codes Commission
- City of Columbia New Century Inc. Board
- Climate and Environment Commission
- Commission on Cultural Affairs
- Convention and Visitors Advisory Board
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Personnel Advisory Board
- Substance Abuse Advisory Commission
- Youth Advisory Council
To view a brief description and eligibility requirements, visit the city's website or contact the Clerk's Office at (573) 874-7207.