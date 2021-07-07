COLUMBIA — Trucks will remove two recycling drop-off centers at Moser's Foods properties on Wednesday, and some residents will have to use alternative sites.
The centers being closed are located at the Moser's locations on on 900 North Keene Street and 705 Business Loop 70 West.
Moser's has served as a partner with the City of Columbia's Solid Waste Division.
KOMU 8 previously reported that the centers are being closed because the increased use of facilities and the improper disposal of material at the centers have resulted in the sites being harmful to Moser's.
Some residents have expressed concerns that the closures will cause a shortage of recycling drop-off locations north of Interstate 70.
Dennis Willems has used the center at 705 Business Loop 70 West for several years.
"I go all over town, so it's no big deal for me," Willems said. "But I know a lot of people work, and it's pretty hard for them to actually find a place sometimes."
Matt Nestor, the Public Information Specialist for City of Columbia Utilities, understands these concerns and reassures residents that there are other options.
"We've been approved to build one at Cosmo Park, we expect that one to open hopefully in the fall," Nestor said. "We're exploring other sites that we can use, so we're investigating. We're always looking into how we can make it better for the customers."
Willems said he will continue to recycle despite the location he has used for years closing down.
"I'm gonna do what I have to do to help the city of Columbia," Willems said.
Alternative recycling drop-off locations in Columbia include the following:
- Columbia College (Dulany Hall) – near 8th Street and Hickman Ave
- Columbia College (Wightman Bldg.) – south end of Pannell Street
- Downtown (The Armory) – along Park Ave, between 7th and 8th Street
- Downtown (10th and Cherry) – south side of 10th & Cherry Parking Garage
- Home Depot – 3215 Clark Lane, near the I-70 & HWY-63 intersection (Note: Temporarily out of service starting June 2021)
- South Providence – 3601 S Providence Road, on the outer road
- State Farm Parkway – near the Grindstone north of E. Nifong Blvd
- University of Missouri (Bluford Hall) – along Kentucky Blvd
- University of Missouri (Schurz Hall) – near College Ave and Ashland Rd