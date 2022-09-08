COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Thursday it has chosen three finalists for the position of public works director.
The public works director is in charge of overseeing the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the City's streets, bridges, sidewalks, and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit.
The first finalist is Eric H. Stevens, who has over 25 years of public works experience.
The city said he has worked as a consulting engineer and as a mid-level manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Stevens also earned a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering.
The second finalist is Martin Gugel, who served as the assistant director of public works for Springfield.
The city said he has experience managing all areas in the public works department.
"Including planning, organizing and directing the activities of the Project Development section of public works, which includes transportation engineering, traffic engineering, stormwater engineering and construction inspection," the city said.
Gugel worked over 15 years in Springfield and five years with the Missouri Department of Transportation. Gugel has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri S&T.
Shane Creech is the city's third finalist for the position.
Creech has more than 22 year of civil engineering experience, and 18 of those years were served in the public sector. Creech has also worked for the City of Columbia Public Works for more than 14 years, according to a news release.
He graduated from MU with a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering.
The public will have the chance to meet the finalists on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 500 East Walnut Street, Suite 105. The meet and greet goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.