COLUMBIA - Members of the Columbia community will work together to modify city council ward boundaries based on new census data.
Mayor Brian Treece will hold a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the role of the committee at City Hall. Members of the public can join to hear from Treece and the chair of the committee, Tracy Greener-Rice.
"Reapportionment can take place every 10 years as new census data is released," Treece said. "This group’s work will help ensure residents in all of the City’s six wards will have fair representation."
R176-21A established the ward reapportionment committee which is charged to make its final report and recommendation to the Council no later than Feb. 15, 2022. The wards will not change prior to the April 2022 election.
Greener-Rice is the director of the Center for Health Policy at MU's School of Medicine. She has directed the Missouri Census Data Center since 2011.
The wards will be represented by the following:
- Ward 1: Erica Ascani
- Ward 2: Melissa De Bartolomeno
- Ward 3: Kip Kendrick
- Ward 4: Willy Miller
- Ward 5: Jeanne Mihail
- Ward 6: Terry Smith