COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia announced three new department directors Monday who will be sworn in at the Oct. 3 city council meeting.
Shane Creech will be the next Public Works director. Creech has been acting director since October 2021 and has 22-plus years of civil engineering experience, 18 of those in the public sector, according to a news release.
Creech graduated from MU with a bachelor of science in civil and environmental engineering and has worked for Columbia's Public Works department for more than 14 years, according to a news release.
Mark Neckerman will be Columbia's next Information Technology director. Neckerman has served as acting director since July 2021 and has worked for the city's IT department for nearly 25 years, according to a news release. He managed various parts of the department over the years.
Mike Griggs will be Columbia's next deputy city manager. Griggs became interim deputy city manager in April, after working in Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department for 36 of the past 39 years, including 10 years as director. He also spent a short time as director of Sedalia's Park and Recreation Department.
Griggs graduated from Hickman High School and MU with a bachelor of arts and a masters of arts.
Creech, Neckerman and Griggs will be sworn in at the city council's next meeting, Monday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on the city's website.