COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia.
Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean up leftover camps. The city uses resources like dumpsters, contractors and on-foot volunteers to clear out the trash. There's also certain procedures that need to be followed to ensure safety when being involved with trash and other hazardous material, which can also become costly.
"We have a few spots where it could cost up to or even exceed $100,000 for those property owners to clean it up," Olsen said.
Olsen said that the city stays engaged with the unhoused population in Columbia through the health department. The city also recently purchased an old Veteran of Foreign Wars Post and turned it into the Room at the Inn, a program that provides resources for the unhoused. Olsen explained why the city has to get involved with these camps.
"We've had an official complaint from the Department of Natural Resources, from pollution from one of those areas in town... We have to act on that, we're required to do that," Olsen said.
When the city becomes aware of these camps, they give the inhabitants 30 days to leave the camp. Once 30 days has passed, the health and police departments will come back to the camp to connect with the unhoused and find them direct resources. As these camps become abandoned, the trash is still left behind, which Olsen says can be hazardous.
"We always want to make sure that trash is getting to an area where it's not sitting, and it's not a hazard to the individuals there, the animals there, or otherwise," Olsen said.
Although the city is responding with care for the unhoused, Olsen believes the community on an individual level could do more.
"We always want our residents to treat our unsheltered neighbors with kindness... you never know what someone's going through. You never know the circumstances that lead them to be there," Olsen said.
Darren Morton, the managing director of Turning Point Day Center, echoed this sentiment.
"I'm a firm believer that at some times we got to be uncomfortable so that others can be comfortable. I think that's how we start to bridge that gap," Morton said.
Turning Point's building provides unhoused people with showers, laundry, mailing address and access to outside agencies for additional resources. Morton stated that the most rewarding aspect of working there is building relationships with new people.
"You get to do life with a ton of different people each and every day," Morton said.
Morton highlighted the work that the city of Columbia does for the community.
"I think the city does a phenomenal job this year [and] people don't give the city credit for what all they've done this year, in comparison to year's past," Morton said.
Morton is referring to the ability to move Turning Point from the Wabash Bus Station to the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Morton shared that the move has provided unhoused people with a safer environment and a proper structure to keep people warm and meet their basic needs.
However, contrary to the city, Morton does not believe that unhoused camps pose a threat to the Columbia community.
"I haven't heard of [any] camps in public settings where it's throwing people off and stopping the city of Columbia's operations... I don't think they're hazardous at all. They're just people trying to survive and do their best with the means and funds and things that they have at their disposal," Morton said.
Morton acknowledges that the city and people could be frustrated by the trash at these camps. However, he says that people should not stereotype each camp to be perceived as trash-ridden.
"I feel like everybody just gets put in a pod together... We got to treat each person as an individual and get to know their circumstance and situation," Morton said.
The city is continuing to provide resources through the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department. They aim to help individuals relocate from camps, gain food and housing assistance and find jobs.
The Turning Point Day Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to provide temporary shelter, warming, and connection to resources as well.