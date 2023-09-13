City of Columbia departments continue to face long-term staffing shortages

COLUMBIA − Many city of Columbia departments are still struggling to combat the ever-looming issues staffing shortages bring.
Go COMO is just one of many sectors that is currently operating without a full staff.
"Mandatory overtime could be one of the reasons staffing troubles in the bus business is persisting," John Ogan, spokesperson for Columbia Public Works, said.
The definition of a fully-staffed team comes with two meanings. Go COMO currently has 22 full-time operators and three part-time operators on staff.
In order to eliminate workers mandatory overtime, Ogan says 36 operators are needed. Forty-five employees are needed to be considered "fully-staffed."
"In one fiscal budget year, we paid 4,304 hours of overtime and that translates into costing the city an extra $129,000 in wages," Ogan said.
It's not just Columbia's bus system that is feeling the drawbacks of the shortage.
"Our larger departments are where we're seeing shortages primarily, and that includes police, utilities and public works with anywhere between 30 to 70 vacancies in those areas," Sydney Olsen, spokesperson for the city of Columbia, said.
In August of 2021, Go COMO required operators to work 12 hours of mandatory overtime per week, until the strain became too much for the bus drivers. Go COMO now requires only four hours of overtime.
"Some of our riders have been able to make the adjustments necessary, while others may have to wait longer periods for the bus than normal," Ogan said.
One way the city relieved the pressure was the introduction of route combining.
Prior to last month, Go COMO had six buses run six different color routes. Under route combining, the transit system now has three buses running the same six fixed routes.
To combat staffing issues on a broader level, Columbia city manager De'Carlon Seewood projected the 2024 fiscal year budget to include a "$10 million commitment" to city employees.
Last year's classification and compensation study will go into effect in the new fiscal year. The study found how many of Columbia's positions were not competitive with the market rate.
"Once that's implemented, we're actually going to be bringing people on board at around 6.4% above the market rate," Olsen said.
As departments are experiencing a lot of overtime charges, in many cases burnout within the staff is frequently occurring.
"It's just not sustainable, and so that's why it's really important for us to address that and make sure that we can mitigate that when possible," Olsen said.