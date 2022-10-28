COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Awards.
The City of Columbia plans to recognize those in the community who have had an impact in promoting appreciation for diversity and cultural understanding.
The winners of the Columbia Values Diversity Awards will be announced at the 30th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration.
The Columbia Values Diversity Awards honors those whose work in the Columbia community that exemplify the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., through individual dignity, racial equality, understanding, peacemaking, and solving problems through non-violence, according to a news release.
There are two categories this year including an individual/family award and an organization/group award.
The awards will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Holiday Day Inn Expo Center. Registration and tickets will be available in mid-November.
To submit a nomination, visit the city of Columbia's website.