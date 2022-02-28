COLUMBIA − When community issues arise, the city of Columbia recommends people take their concerns to its new website, BeHeardCoMo.
In a news release on Feb. 22, the city announced the release of BeHeard.CoMo.gov, which serves as a platform for Columbia residents to learn about city projects and provide feedback and ideas.
“Engagement has changed over the last few years,” city spokesperson Sydney Olsen said. “This website is going to allow us to gather feedback and hear from our residents.”
Olsen said rather than taking your concerns to social media, utilizing this platform could be a more productive way for the city to listen and understand community concerns.
“This will be our main online engagement platform,” Olsen said. “We're trying to teach people to transition over [to the website].”
Although this website is just under a week old, Olsen said they have already seen public engagement.
“We're hearing a big variety of things already from a number of people within the community,” she said.
One issue Olsen has seen the community engage with is the city's current policy on trash pickup.
“I think we all know that's a popular topic within the city,” Olsen said.
The city implemented the current trash policy in Feb. 2021, requiring residents to use trash bags with the city of Columbia logo.
Matt Nestor, Columbia Utilities' public information specialist, said the department created the policy to increase recycling, align with other utility policies and improve safety in the community.
Even so, some residents expressed that getting ahold of these bags is a barrier to success in the current trash policy.
A group on Facebook called Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts advocates for roll carts to be used rather than the current city bags.
Many group members expressed their stories of driving to multiple stores searching for the required trash bags. Another member is now encouraging people to speak out on the issue at city council meetings.
Nestor recommends that “residents not wait until they're out of bags before they start looking for bags.” He said that "they can always come to city hall during business hours for bags," and he's "not heard of city hall running out of bags."
With that, Olsen said she wants the community to know “it's not going into the abyss when people make comments” on BeHeardCoMo.
“We do pass those along monthly to council and the city manager,” Olsen said. “We want people to know that they are being heard, staff is listening. We're hearing you, and we are passing those on to our city leaders. “