COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia entered a 30-year agreement to purchase the power from the Truman Solar facility, a 10-megawatt solar farm situated south of Interstate 70 and east of Burnside Drive.
The Truman Solar 10 MW facility was first approved in December 2018 when the City Council approved an amendment for a power purchase agreement with Truman Solar.
Construction began in spring 2020, and the field came online May 7, 2021.
The 10-megawatt facility is expected to produce 23,567 megawatt-hours during its first 12 months of operation, and the City will purchase the power at the price of $44.82 per megawatt-hour.
The project faced some criticism from individuals with environmental, noise and economic concerns, and several amendments to the legislation approving the project were made in the years during its planning and construction.
The solar farm has 35,019 modules over a 90.28-acre area.
"With the addition of Truman Solar, we are another step closer to meeting the renewable energy goals of current ordinances," Director of Utilities David Sorrell said. "This resource will provide local, renewable energy to the City of Columbia."
In November 2004, residents of Columbia approved an ordinance for the City to increase its renewable power supply portfolio, and it was revised by the Columbia City Council on Jan. 6, 2014, to increase the required amounts of renewable energy.
According to the standard, the City is required to generate or purchase electricity from eligible renewable energy sources at 25% by Dec. 31, 2022.
In 2020, Columbia Water & Light purchased or generated 15.41% of its electric retail usage through renewable sources.