COLUMBIA – Organizations can submit proposals to the city of Columbia for federal pandemic relief funds until 5 p.m. Feb. 27.
The city is looking for organizations that fall under "mental health access, homelessness, workforce development and support, and community violence," to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Proposals must be submitted through ResourceX. More information about submitting proposals can be found at BeHeard.CoMo.gov/ARPA.
Any applicants looking to edit a previous proposal or submit a new one are able to do so on ResourceX.
Funding opportunities for the final priority areas will open at a later date, according to a news release.