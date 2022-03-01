COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has finished construction of a 10 and a half foot fence on the roof of the garage on Fifth and Walnut streets.
The garage has been the site of at least eight suicides since the largest garage in Columbia opened in 2011. The most recent was a woman, Haven, in the fall of 2021.
This is the end of the phase one of a two-phase project after the city of Columbia hired Walker Consultants in February 2020.
According to the Columbia Missourian, the first part of the project was finished ahead of schedule.
Columbia Public Works public information specialist John Ogan said the consultants were hired to evaluate the garage and then recommend solutions based on other garages nationwide.
The next phase of the project includes adding coverings for the windows on floors five through eight of the garage, according to Ogan.
"The city is waiting for designs to be finalized and delivered to us from Walker Consultants," Ogan said. "Once we get those designs, then we'll do a memo to council. In that memo, we'll be requesting the funding necessary to create those barriers to the opening."
Walker Consultants is a nationwide firm that specializes in the building of structures, specifically parking garages. KOMU 8 reached out for an update on when phase two would be completed but received no answer from the firm.
The parking enterprise fund for the city had originally set aside $300,000 for the project. The city then obtained another $300,000 because they didn't believe those funds would be sufficient to complete the project. The city approved a bid for $488,000 from Central Fence LLC in Vienna.
The roof is not able to be viewed by the public as the city has put up temporary plywood barriers. Although, KOMU 8 was given special permission for the story.
Sarah Moore, one of Haven's friends, was shown the photos of the construction. Her initial reaction was that she was very pleased that the city decided to do something to combat this ongoing problem.
"I know in my heart, but if that fence would have been there, that night Haven would not have done that," Moore said.
She said there were "no words to describe what it means that they're [city of Columbia] showing how much they care. She said the fence is "absolutely amazing and gives her a sense of relief."
"At 10 and a half feet, I believe that the fence is going to be effective at doing what is what placed there to do," Ogan said. "Deter people from instances of self harm and give them time to rethink their choices."
Phase two will not be completed until the city receives the plans from Walker Consultants. Ogan said he hopes that is done sooner rather than later.