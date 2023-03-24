COLUMBIA − Installation of safety panels at the Fifth and Walnut parking structure finished Friday, according to the city of Columbia. All levels of the garage are now open.
The city contracted Professional Contractors and Engineers Incorporated—a local commercial contracting business—to complete the work, installing panels on the fifth through eighth floors.
The installation is part of a two-phase project to prevent falls at the parking structure. The first phase, 10.5-feet-tall fencing around the top floor, cost the city $488,000.
This phase cost the city $423,000, adding up to a project total of $911,000.
The city began this project after incidences of suicide since the building opened in 2011. At least eight individuals have taken their life at the downtown structure, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.