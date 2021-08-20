COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia says it has half of its typical number of refuse collectors.
There are 14 full-time employees on the curbside trash staff right now.
The city generally has 28 positions, therefore, there are currently 14 job openings, according to Matt Nestor, the public information specialist for city of Columbia Utilities.
In July of 2020, there were full-time employees, and throughout the year, they have fluctuated between 12 and 16. Nestor says 14 is "average" for what they have been seeing for the past few years.
Because of the number of staff, Nestor said they have reduced recycling pickup to every other week every other week on the regularly scheduled refuse pickup day.
On July 9, KOMU 8 spoke to city spokesperson Sydney Olsen, who said staffing is an ongoing conversation.
"In the future, the city as a whole is doing a pay and compensation plan. Which, we'll take a look at our benefits and our pay for employees at all levels. That's going to help us ensure we're paying competitive wages," Olsen said.
According to the city's job postings, there is a temporary refuse collector opening and that starting salary is $14 to $15 per hour.
Nester said the city receives 12 to 15 workers each day from People Movers, a temporary staffing agency, to round out the staff.
Four weeks ago, Columbia resident Tanya Heath was told by the trash collector who comes to her neighborhood that he was one of 12 collectors for the city. He said the city was trying to hire new collectors to handle trash.
Heath emphasized her appreciation for the garbage collectors and said she believes residents are the "face of garbage collection," and that they can take the input from the community and give it to city leaders.
"I think people, people are not sure how many trash collectors we need to do the trash," Heath said. "And I think there's a disconnect with how we should officially go about as a community putting trash out and how it should be collected. And, I just think we need more voices, we need to brainstorm, we need to be creative on how to get the trash handled as Columbia's population expands."