COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia Ward Reapportionment Committee will hold its last public information meeting on Tuesday night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The committee announced four public information meetings on Jan. 14.
The series of meetings are meant to gauge resident responses to the committee's three trial maps. The city charter states that ward boundaries should be reviewed and revised from time to time, "as may be necessary to maintain as nearly as possible an equal number of inhabitants in each ward."
Participants are invited to offer comments on three draft "trial" maps (A, B, C) and the process in general, as well as learn more about the work of council ward redistricting.
Timothy Teddy, the community development director for the city of Columbia, said these meetings provide an opportunity for people to respond.
"I think a lot of people appreciate the opportunity for some in person time," Teddy said.
Each trial map equalizes the wards differently, but all three will add population to Wards 2 and 4 while reducing population in Wards 1, 5 and 6. The committee is awaiting public comment before submitting its report to the City Council in February.
The location for each of the four meetings was decided on by the Ward Reapportionment Committee, based on areas that would affect greater amounts of the public. Tuesday's meeting location is in the current Ward 1 area, which has a larger population than some other wards. Ward 1 will likely have a reduced population following the committee's decision.
These changes will not come into effect until after April's municipal elections.
Tuesday's meeting will take place at City of Refuge, 7 East Sexton Road.
Residents can view trial maps, submit a survey response and see how their block will be affected here.