City of Columbia honors late mayor Darwin Hindman

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia unveiled new informational panels Friday, at the intersection of the statewide Katy Trail and the MKT Trail.
This intersection is known to Columbia residents and frequent trail users as Hindman Junction, in honor of late Columbia mayor, Darwin Hindman.
Hindman served as Columbia's mayor from his election in 1995, to the end of his last term in April 2010. Hindman's position as mayor for 16 years means he served twice as long as any of his predecessors.
At the panel unveiling Friday, speakers included former State Rep. Chris Kelly, former Boone County Commissioner Don Stamper, fourth vice president of the State Historical Society of Missouri Vicki Russell and Missouri State Parks Director David Kelly.
Mayor Hindman’s widow, Axie Hindman, also spoke, and a large gathering of the Hindman family was there as well.
Speakers at the event reflected on Hindman's contributions to Columbia and specifically to the Katy and MKT Trails. Russell served as emcee for the event and commented on Hindman's significance in the creation of these trails.
"These signs tell a tiny fraction of a remarkable story about the man who fathered these trails," she said.
Former State Rep. Chris Kelly said, "Without Darwin Hindman, neither of these manifestations [the MKT and Katy Trails] would have come to be. He was a true champion for that great American idea of public places for public purpose."
The impact the two trails have on the Columbia community is significant, Kelly said.
"Not only is the Katy Trail the single most economically producing trail in the state of Missouri, but it is the longest rail to trail conversion in America," he said.
This rail to trail conversion is one Hindman championed.
"If the Katy Trail did not happen, then the rails to trails movement might not have gotten off the ground," Axie Hindman said.
Missouri State Parks Director David Kelly said the panels commemorate the commitment to making the MKT and Katy Trails a destination for visitors from all over the state, all over the United States, and all over the world.