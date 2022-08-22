COLUMBIA - Columbia residents had the chance Monday afternoon to meet and talk with the finalists for the city's open fire chief position.
Candidates Brian Dunn, Christopher Riley and Clayton Farr Jr. spoke with the media beforehand to give their input on what they can bring to the department.
29 people applied for the Columbia Fire Chief position, but the three finalists are Brian Dunn, Christopher Riley, and Clayton Farr Jr. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/C8zQVw3LkU— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) August 22, 2022
Dunn, a San Angelo, Texas fire chief for the past 21 years, and Riley, a former fire chief of two Colorado municipalities, come in with outside perspective. Farr Jr. has served in the Columbia Fire Department for the past 24 years.
"The services you're delivering to the citizens of Columbia are top notch," Dunn said. "The city is growing, there are things going on, and there are stations being built, so the opportunities you get to do as a fire chief don't come along everyday."
"I like it here, I like the size of the city and the department," Riley said. "I guess, professionally, what attracts me is that they are an accredited agency."
"I've come through the ranks of the organization," Farr Jr. said. "Now seeing the opportunities we have before us for recruitment retention. Some of the world challenges actually view those as opportunities for us to sort of change that culture of the Columbia Fire Department to make it a bit more inclusive for all."
The candidates were asked how they can increase firefighter labor and diversity in the department, as it has been one of the major problems for the CFD.
"In San Angelo, I've got recruitment people going into the junior highs, we do all the career fairs and job fairs," Dunn said. "A lot of them have never had any exposure to someone that's been a firefighter, so until they know or see that, they don't know that it's a possible career path."
"Working with the human resource department, generating ideas with them, talking to the different stakeholders, and doing various community outreaches," Riley responded. "Going to the different school levels here, I know that they have an explorer program here for teenagers to get involved in. I think that's an excellent starting point."
"Primary challenge I think we have in Columbia is that those particular kids that we're looking for sometimes don't see themselves in us," Farr Jr. said. "We have to make that shift to allow our fire department to better reflect the community that we serve."
All three fire chief finalists finished with a similar answer for overcoming obstacles with their experience in the service: Plan for things to go bad.
The City of Columbia trimmed its list to three candidates after former chief Andy Woody announced in January that he was leaving for a new role with Southern Arkansas University.
The final list was composed by Strategic Government Resources, a recruiting firm based in Texas. SGR was selected by the City of Columbia to help in the search process, according to a press release. They specialize in "assessing and developing initiative, collaborative and authentic leaders for local governments."
The City of Columbia received a total of 29 applications from candidates in 15 states.