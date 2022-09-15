COLUMBIA - Columbia citizens will have the opportunity to meet with Public Works Director candidates Thursday at 5:30 p.m..
The city's Public Works Director oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city's streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit.
Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen said this event is a part of a larger effort to build community trust in their local government.
"We want to be transparent, as transparent as possible when we're doing things like filling positions, or whether it's how we're spending our money, et cetera," Olsen said. "This really helps us be forthcoming and open with our residents on who we're considering."
The city has narrowed down the public works candidates from a pool of at least 15 to three. The remaining candidates, Eric H. Stevens, Martin Gugel and current Columbia Public Works employee Shane Creech, will be at the meet and greet.
Once chosen for the position, the new Public Works Director will be in charge of overseeing the city's Capital Improvement Projects. Olsen said the one they'll get to first will most likely be the widening of Forum Boulevard. They'll also be busy working on the challenges that come with upcoming winter weather.
While they'll be discussing their plans for these issues at the event, they'll also be available to listen to what citizens want done around the community. Anyone is welcome to come to the meet and greet at the REDI Hub on East Walnut Street. The meeting will be in Suite 105, directly across the street from the Post Office.
Light appetizers will be provided, and residents will get a chance to meet with the candidates one-on-one to ask any questions or share any thoughts. Comment cards will also be at the event for residents to share their thoughts on the candidates.
Those comment cards will be reviewed by the city government, which is hoping to choose the Public Works Director no more than three weeks away from Thursday's event.
If you are unable to attend but have thoughts you want to share, Olsen encourages you to contact the City of Columbia.