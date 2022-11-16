COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is working with an outside engineering company to conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday.
Engineering Surveys and Services, a consultant for Public Works, has installed several traffic counting cameras on Forum Boulevard. This is one of the first steps of the Forum Boulevard improvement project, which will include road improvements on Forum Boulevard from between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue.
John Ogan, the public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said expanding the road will make travel easier for people who live or work in south and west Columbia.
“Forum is one of two north-to-south corridors that serves the west part of town," Ogan said. "The south side of Columbia has grown considerably.”
Some improvements that Columbia Public Works is expected to consider are additional driving lanes on the road, widened roads and reconstructing the Hinkson Creek bridge.
"The goal is to entirely improve the traffic flow, but with an emphasis on safety for all users, whether that’s walking, people biking and vehicular traffic as well," Ogan said. "The assumption is that the lanes should be widened, but this is a study to collect data to confirm assumption."
This project is part of the Capital Improvement Sales Tax Extension ballot initiative that was approved by voters in August 2015. The budget for this project is $12,700,000.
According to a press release, information obtained by these cameras will not be permanently saved or used for any other purpose besides the two-day study.
Construction on the project would begin in the summer of 2025. Ogan said there will be a series of public input meetings in the time leading up to construction to provide more details to the public and hear suggestions.
"We would have a series of smaller meetings with businesses along the corridor," Ogan said. "We would let their feedback drive the way forward just as much as the data."