COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is installing speed bumps on Smith Drive and Louisville Drive in the Georgetown neighborhood in an effort to prevent drivers from speeding.
For the past six years, the city council's Neighborhood Traffic Management Program has kept tabs on the community's wants and needs.
For several years, Smith Drive and Louisville Drive have been ranked the highest in need of traffic calming.
"Smith Drive ranked #1 for several years as the street with the greatest need for traffic calming in the city," said Public Information Specialist John Ogan. "In addition to Smith Drive's high rank, Louisville Drive also ranked as high as #5 in 2019."
The Neighborhood Traffic Management Program prioritizes each community based on a scoring system that studies traffic, speeding, crash history, bike routes, and proximity to places that tend to create pedestrians.
When deciding what type of traffic calming to use, the public works department holds interest meetings open to the public to discuss potential solutions with area residents.
Smith Drive and Louisville Drive are within five minutes from one another.
Marshall Field, one neighbor in the area, said, "I'm not sure that they need as many as they are going to put in, but if that's what the rest of the residents feel is needed, then it's fine with me."
Other neighbors worry the speed bumps will create more traffic.
"If I have to get somewhere quickly, then yeah, it might kind of stall up traffic a bit," Jenna Strawhun said.
In early June, the program held its meeting deciding to install the speed bumps. As of right now, crews are in the process on installing them and the work is not completed yet.
