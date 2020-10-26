COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division recently awarded 20 local businesses loans in response to the pandemic.
The Microenterprise Recovery Loan Program allows businesses with five or fewer employees to receive a $5,000 forgivable loan to help adapt to the pandemic.
The Housing Programs Division received $575,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in April.
Housing Programs manager Randy Cole said they saw this program as an investment to the community.
"Investing in greater online web presence, PPE, modification of space to make their businesses safer," Cole said. "Really just helping them survive in the short term and help them, help their businesses become more resilient for the long-term."
Range Free, a local allergen-friendly bakery and café, was one of the businesses who received the loan.
Owner Anna Meyer said she's seen just about every local small business struggle to keep their doors open these past few months.
"Depending on the month, we're somewhere between 75, 50 percent down in sales," Meyer said. "From people that I talk to, [it's] across the board."
Meyer plans to use the money on fixing a retail freezer, as well as creating a better online presence for pickup orders.
"I'm dividing it into a couple of things," Meyer said. "The biggest one is a revamp of the website, focusing on online ordering."
As long as Meyer uses the money toward what she said she would and operates for a year, she won't have to pay back anything.
"It's ensured that we're investing in businesses that are committed to being here for the long-term," Cole said. "They have to operate for a year, meet all the requirements within the application to get that loan forgiven."
Cole said around 50 businesses applied for the loan, and there are still a few more to be awarded this month.
"We're going through another round of 15 more that we'll be releasing those here within the next week," Cole said.
Last month, the city was given another round of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"The city was awarded in late September $737,588 in this round of CDBG [Community Development Block Grant] CARES Act funding," Cole said.
The Housing and Community Development Commission held a public input meeting last Wednesday to start the process in determining where to allocate the money.
Cole said it's a possibility that some of those funds could go toward another round of business loans early next year.
"It is an option in the future," Cole said.
Meyer said she's thankful for the city to help businesses like hers during hard times.
"It means a lot that Columbia focuses on their small businesses," Meyer said. "They understand that, the community understands that and I feel like I'm cared for by my community and by my city."
The Housing and Community Development Commission will host their next public input meeting on Nov. 18 to further discuss future funding toward local business loan programs.
The city also invites the public to fill out a survey to help identify affordable housing and community development needs related to the COVID-19 impact.