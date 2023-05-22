COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia has been selected as one of 10 municipalities across three states to send a delegation to the 2023 Vacant Property Leadership Institute (VPLI). VPLI is a training program that provides leaders with the skills to address vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties in effort to bring benefits to their communities.
The VPLI will welcome delegates from Indiana, Ohio and Missouri. The city of Columbia will be sending a delegation of five individuals:
- Robert Rinck - City prosecutor
- Nick Knoth - Ward 1 city council member and representative on the Columbia Community Land Trust
- Leigh Kottwitz - Neighborhood services manager
- Conrad Hake - Love Columbia program director
- Randy Cole - Columbia Housing Authority CEO
Cities were selected through a competitive application process. The selected cities includes suburban, rural and urban communities and range in population from about 60,000 to nearly 1 million.
Affordable housing has been a consistent issue for Columbia residents and has been flagged as an issue of high priority by the city council. In a recent survey conducted by the Community Development department, preserving existing housing and removing vacant housing were highly ranked highest by respondents, according to a news release.
The in-person training will take place Nov. 7-10 in Austin, Texas. Delegations will receive hands-on training from top experts on urban policy and equitable community revitalization.
Previous participants of VPLI have gone on to pass state and local laws that allow them to fight against the problem properties more effectively, implement comprehensive revitalization solutions in some of their most vulnerable communities and developed lasting relationships with peers across the country, the release said.