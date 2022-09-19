COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will host its 11th Operation Clean Neighborhoods event Friday, Sept. 23.
Operation Clean Neighborhoods is a volunteer event in which city employees can offer up part of their work day to clean street curbs and sidewalks, pick up litter, paint road markings, clear vegetation, and work in parks.
The goal of the operation, besides keeping Columbia neighborhoods clean, is to provide city employees and residents an opportunity to engage with their community, as well as one another.
The annual event is returning for the first time since Sept. 2019 after efforts were paused during the pandemic.
According to Columbia Community Development, more than 70 city employees have already volunteered to take part in this year's operation.
Participants will focus on the streets and sidewalks within the area of Wilkes Boulevard to the north, Eighth Street to the east, Park Avenue to the south and Providence Road to the west. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the affected area.
Columbia residents are invited to participate as well. Staff and resident volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Douglass Park (400 N. Providence Road) and the event will conclude around noon. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers.
In conjunction with Operation Clean Neighborhoods, the Office of Neighborhood Services will be placing dumpsters in neighborhoods for residential use that will be available through Monday Sept. 26. City staff will also pick up waste tires from residents in the neighborhood on Friday morning.
Columbia residents who are interested in participating in Operation Clean Neighborhoods or want to learn more about the event can contact the Office of Neighborhood Services at 573-817-5050 or visit their website.