COLUMBIA – The City of Columbia is trying out a new way to get more residents involved in local government. Applications are now open for the city’s Civic Academy, a free program where participants will learn more about city government.
“Residents who live here have an opportunity to be educated and hopefully encouraged to participate in city programs, activities and processes,” Sydney Olsen, the city of Columbia's public information officer, said.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, participants will learn more about the city of Columbia and its operations over the course of six sessions that meet every Thursday. Applications will close Monday, Sept. 12 and 20 participants will be selected on a first come, first served basis.
“We’ve already had 14 people sign up as of this morning and the applications have only been open since Monday,” Olsen said.
City residents 18 and older are encouraged to apply. Those who have already applied range in age from 29 to 78, Olsen said.
Mike Jackson, a Columbia resident, said he didn’t know much about the program but said he believes it’s a simple yet effective way to get involved.
“I think I’m like a lot of the other residents that probably complain a little bit too much about the city when we probably don’t know exactly how things work,” Jackson said. “Education would probably make it a lot easier for people like me– which is probably most of Columbia– so we can at least censor our criticism by simply knowing more about what the city does.”
The Civic Academy is an opportunity for community members to learn more about local government’s impact, led by city leaders. Participants will receive presentations, tours of city facilities like Parks and Recreation and Wastewater Management and other behind-the-scenes experiences.
“Members who participate will probably meet some folks that they don’t know or haven’t heard of because they’re a little more behind the scenes. But they’re really the people running it daily,” Olsen said.
Olsen said one aspect of the program she thinks will appeal to residents is learning about how the city’s utilities work and impact them.
“Not every city offers utilities. We’re a full-service city, so that’s kind of unique,” Olsen said. “Obviously people are impacted by things like rates, water rates, et cetera. So that’s a great thing to learn.”
Another goal Olsen said she hopes the program accomplishes is advertising for the job openings and volunteer opportunities at the city.
“We do have a lot of openings just like everyone. We’re struggling to hire and to retain employees," Olsen said. “Maybe this will provide an opportunity for people to learn about positions they might be interested in and educate people they know who are looking for jobs.”
According to a press release, creating a Civic Academy has been one of De’Carlon Seawood’s top priorities during his first year as city manager.
“He sees the benefits to both residents and city staff,” Olsen said. "It informs us on what we can do better to educate our residents and see what kind of questions they have."
Sue Tillema has lived in Columbia for 51 years. She also said she had not heard of the Civic Academy, but said it would be an opportunity to better communicate with local officials.
“Everybody has views on different issues and if you can feel comfortable to approach your different local officials I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” Tillema said.
“Hopefully people are encouraged to sign up if they haven’t already. I’d do it as soon as possible," she said.
Applicants will be notified of acceptance by Monday, Oct. 3. Applications are located on the city’s website. To request a paper application, call 573-874-7219.