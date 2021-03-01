COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia launched the MyCOMO app last week to help better connect residents with information from the city.
The app includes topics involving city government, COVID-19 information, issue reporting, outage maps, city-wide news, crime reporting and more.
Users can receive notifications on events and speak with customer service representatives via a chat. Users must fill out the form by including their name and email, as well as why they need assistance.
Stephanie Brown, Community Relations Manager for the City of Columbia, leads the project.
Brown said the motive for the app's creation included the need to centralize the information and services the city provides.
"The city focuses on making sure that we have open transparency for the community. We also want to centralize the information and services that the city provides, so our citizens have open and complete access to that information," Brown said.
Brown said the public response to the app so far is very positive and said she is happy with the amount of downloads to this point.
"We are very excited about the download rate. Right now, 10% of the community have already signed up, and this is after just recently putting out the press release and the public information," Brown said.
"We're seeing a large amount of downloads occurring as we speak."
The app is part of a bigger plan to further centralize information for the city of Columbia.
You can download the Apple app here or the Android app here.