COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia has begun its search to find the city's next police chief. In June, current Police Chief Geoff Jones announced he will retire Aug. 1 after serving more than 24 years with the Columbia Police Department.
The city has hired Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc., a search firms that specializes in recruiting police and managing the complex search process.
The city said it is asking for help from community members in deciding who takes over leading the department to ensure it finds the right person to lead the department. The city has published a survey to ask community members about the expectations, attributes and qualifications they would like to see in candidates.
Public Sector Search and Consulting will also be hosting a community forum Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center at 1701 West Ash Street. The forum is open to all members of the community and provides an opportunity to help shape a profile to be used in the search for candidates.
The city said it hopes to announce a new chief of police this fall.
Jones has served as chief since August 2019 and did not share a specific reason for his retirement with KOMU 8.
Columbia said in June that City Manager De'Carlon Seewood will be evaluating the process used to select the next chief.