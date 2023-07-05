COLUMBIA — City of Columbia Public Works is seeking feedback from residents concerning the roundabout located at the intersection of Forum Boulevard and West Green Meadows Road. The city says the feedback will be used to gauge residents' thoughts and understanding of roundabouts.
The roundabout was constructed in 2019 to replace an all-way stop. The city said the all-way stop made it difficult for drivers to know who had the right-of-way when multiple vehicles stopped at the same time, which ultimately led to delays and increased risks of potential collisions.
The roundabout was approved at this location after most residents agreed that changes were necessary, the city said.
Residents are invited to visit the city's BeHeard page to leave comments with their thoughts of the Forum Boulevard and West Green Meadows Road roundabout.
Feedback will be collected through Friday, July 14.