COLUMBIA – The search for Columbia's next fire chief is coming to a close with three candidates making the final list to replace exiting chief Andy Woody, who announced in January that he will be leaving the department for a new role with Southern Arkansas University.
The three finalists are:
Brian Dunn, who served as fire chief for San Angelo, Texas for the past 21 years and has accumulated more than 32 years of experience in fire services.
Christopher Riley, who served as fire chief in two Colorado municipalities and has more than 40 years of experience in fire services.
Clayton Farr, Jr., who served the Columbia Fire Department in numerous capacities and has 27 years of experience in fire services.
The final list was comprised by Strategic Government Resources, a recruiting firm based in Texas. They were selected by the City of Columbia to assist in the process, according to a press release. SGR specializes in "assessing and developing innovative, collaborative and authentic leaders for local governments."
Members of the public are invited to meet the three candidates during a meet-and-greet on Monday, Aug. 22, at City Hall, located at 701 E Broadway from 5 to 6 p.m.
"The search committee and I welcome Mr. Brian Dunn, Mr. Chris Riley, and Mr. Clayton Farr, Jr. to our community to meet members of the public and be interviewed by City department heads and stakeholders," City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said. "All of our final candidates will have a tour of our great City and time to socialize with community members. I know they will be warmly welcomed to Columbia, and we are thrilled to have these excellent candidates here."
The City of Columbia received a total of 29 applications from candidates in 15 states.