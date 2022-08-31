COLUMBIA - Missouri football opens its 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday at Memorial Stadium. The team hasn't hosted a home football game on a Thursday since 2015.
The university is encouraging fans to utilize downtown Columbia parking garages and the city's free game day shuttles.
John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, explained parking at the stadium can be difficult.
"So if you want to skip all that and just park in a lot downtown that's not going to be heavily used -- we have the Armory lot completely free at 4 p.m.," Ogan said.
According to the GoCOMO website, free parking will be available after 4 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center and the Ninth and Ash streets parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will begin picking up Tiger fans at 4:30 p.m.
The other downtown stops on route F1 include:
- Wabash Bus Station
- Ash Street and Seventh Street at the Armory Sports Center parking lot
- Walnut Street and North Eighth Street at the Plaza Parking Garage
- South 10th Street and Cherry Street in front of Harpo’s
- Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive
- Return to Wabash Station
The downtown stops on route F2 include:
- Wabash Bus Station
- Ash Street and Seventh Street at the Armory Sports Center parking lot
- North Fifth Street and Walnut Street at the Fifth and Walnut parking garage
- Shiloh Bar and Grill at East Broadway and South Fourth Street
- Flat Branch Pub on South Fifth Street
- Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive
- Return to Wabash Station
There will also be shuttle service between Columbia area hotels and the convention center. Check with your hotel's front desk to find out when and where the shuttle will pick you up.
The last game day shuttle leaves downtown at 6:45 p.m., will kickoff at 7 p.m. Boarding for return trips back to the downtown area will begin at the end of the third quarter at the corner of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive. Buses will depart when filled, according to the GoCOMO website. The last departure will occur 30 minutes after the end of the game.
You can also track the exact location of your shuttle in real time using GO COMO's app. There is also a downloadable shuttle schedule for Thursday's game.
During football season, the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau tracks hotel availability to assist visitors in finding rooms for their visit.
Amy Schneider, the director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said they haven't had a lot of calls for this weekend.
"But the biggest weekends we see are homecoming and parents weekend. But we still track this weekend," she said.
There will be a game day blog located on the Convention and Visitors' website where you can find more information on the city of Columbia's game day shuttles.
Schneider said there may be more traffic Thursday, which means longer stops at stop lights.
"We see an impact at every home game, people come into the city, people stay at our hotel, people eat at our restaurants, they go shopping," Schneider said. "This is the really the first post-pandemic year. Last year there was still that pandemic feeling, so this is the first 'real' football year since 2020. It's just exciting to see everyone back and just to feel the energy of people wanting to come back and travel."