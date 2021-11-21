COLUMBIA - City of Columbia offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving Day and well as Native American Heritage Day.
According to a press release, all Solid Waste services (landfill and all collections) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but will resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday and Friday curbs routes will be delayed by one day following the holiday.
Columbia’s public transit system, GoComo, will not operate and parking meter regulations will not be enforced during the observed holidays. Transit service and parking meter enforcement will resume Saturday, Nov. 27.
Parks and Recreation’s Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. The ARC will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen the day after Thanksgiving for normal operating hours of 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The water zone is closed for renovations, but all other facility amenities will be available.
Although administrative offices for both the police and fire departments will be closed, all other emergency services will be available.